Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu set to join MLS side New England Revolution

New England Revolution, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, is reportedly close to securing the services of Black Stars defensive midfielder Baba Iddrisu from La Liga club Mallorca, as per reports from Spanish news outlet Relevo.

According to Relevo, negotiations between New England Revolution and Almeria, where Baba Iddrisu is currently on loan from Mallorca, are progressing positively.

Though the deal is not yet finalized, New England is keen to wrap it up soon.

Iddrisu, who joined RCD Mallorca’s youth setup in January 2014, has made significant strides in Spanish football. After featuring prominently for Mallorca’s first team, he moved to Almeria on loan with a buyout clause in August 2023.

Despite facing challenges at Almeria, the 28-year-old has shown consistency and reliability as a defensive midfielder, making 24 appearances in the ongoing La Liga season.

With 150 games under his belt for Mallorca’s first team, Baba Iddrisu’s potential move to New England Revolution presents a significant opportunity for the Ghanaian midfielder to advance his career further.

Moreover, Iddrisu’s performances have earned him recognition as a consistent player in the Spanish league and a regular presence in the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

As he looks forward to potentially joining New England Revolution, Iddrisu is also expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers with the Black Stars, scheduled for June 2024.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

