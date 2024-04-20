ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko era dominance is over - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

1 HOUR AGO

Nations FC coach, Kassim Mingle believes the traditional dominance of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League has come to an end, signalling a new era for other clubs to rise.

Since their promotion to the Ghana Premier League this season, Nations FC has been impressive, amassing 44 points, second only to Samartex with 49 points.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have struggled, currently sitting in 9th and 11th place respectively.

"We've been meeting them and we've been beating them so what's the big deal about it? I did not ask them (Hearts and Kotoko) not to play well. They bought a lot of seasoned players, we did not buy seasoned players. It's time for other teams to improve. Previously, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were dominating Ghana football but that era is past and gone," Mingle expressed on 3Sports.

Despite the competition, Mingle remains optimistic about Nations FC's chances of clinching the title. With eight matches remaining, he believes they can challenge Samartex for the crown.

"Eight matches left, 24 points so you make sure you win most of the matches. It's not yet over until it's over."

Nations FC boasts an unbeaten home record this campaign. Mingle's side secured four points from Kotoko this season and drew with Hearts of Oak in their first encounter, with the second leg set for matchday 32.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

