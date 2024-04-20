ModernGhana logo
NBA play-offs 2024: Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans secure last two spots

By BBC
Basketball GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Brandon Ingram starred for the New Orleans Pelicans to lead them to the play-offs
2 HOURS AGO
The Miami Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans secured the final two spots in the NBA play-offs after victories in their play-in tournament games.

The Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 112-91, while the Pelicans claimed a 105-98 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Despite the absence of key player Jimmy Butler, Miami dominated the first quarter and never gave up their lead.

The Pelicans were without their star Zion Williamson but Brandon Ingram's 24 points helped them hold off the Kings.

Miami take the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and will now face the Boston Celtics, who finished with the best record in the regular season, with New Orleans playing the Western Conference top seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both series will begin on Sunday.
Butler, who has led Miami to two NBA finals, including last year's defeat by the Denver Nuggets, is facing several weeks out with a sprained knee ligament.

Williamson has strained his left hamstring and will be reassessed in two weeks' time.

  • NBA play-offs first round


Eastern Conference
  • (1) Boston Celtics v (8) Miami Heat
  • (2) New York Knicks v (7) Philadelphia 76ers
  • (3) Milwaukee Bucks v (6) Indiana Pacers
  • (4) Cleveland Cavaliers v (5) Orlando Magic

Western Conference

  • (1) Oklahoma City Thunder v (8) New Orleans Pelicans
  • (2) Denver Nuggets v (7) Los Angeles Lakers
  • (3) Minnesota Timberwolves v (6) Phoenix Suns
  • (4) Los Angeles Clippers v (5) Dallas Mavericks

