WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: We are ready to play against any country - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of Ghana's U17 national team, the Black Starlets, exudes confidence as he declares readiness for the upcoming 2024 U17 WAFU Zone B tournament.

Following the draw held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, which placed Ghana alongside football giants Ivory Coast and Benin in Group A, Kingston maintains a balanced attitude, acknowledging the strength of their opponents while expressing determination.

"We respect every country that will be playing at the tournament. Each participant is a potential winner. So, we respect everyone. But we’re ready," Kingston told the Ghana FA.

The tournament, scheduled from May 15th to May 28th, will captivate attention as Accra, Ghana, hosts the event. Renowned for producing football legends and nurturing emerging talent, Accra promises an electric atmosphere for players and spectators alike.

Preparations for the Black Starlets have been meticulous, with Kingston emphasizing mental and physical readiness.

"The technical team and the players are all ready for the tournament. And we’ll take it a match at a time," he reiterated, highlighting the team's focused approach to each game.

Beyond showcasing youthful prowess, the U17 WAFU Zone B Tournament serves as a platform for grooming future football stars. With Ghana's illustrious football history and Kingston's leadership, the Black Starlets aim to leave a lasting impression on the tournament.

As the countdown to kickoff commences, football enthusiasts anticipate an exhilarating spectacle filled with skillful performances and unforgettable moments.