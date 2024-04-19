ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: We are ready to play against any country - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Football News WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: We are ready to play against any country - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of Ghana's U17 national team, the Black Starlets, exudes confidence as he declares readiness for the upcoming 2024 U17 WAFU Zone B tournament.

Following the draw held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, which placed Ghana alongside football giants Ivory Coast and Benin in Group A, Kingston maintains a balanced attitude, acknowledging the strength of their opponents while expressing determination.

"We respect every country that will be playing at the tournament. Each participant is a potential winner. So, we respect everyone. But we’re ready," Kingston told the Ghana FA.

The tournament, scheduled from May 15th to May 28th, will captivate attention as Accra, Ghana, hosts the event. Renowned for producing football legends and nurturing emerging talent, Accra promises an electric atmosphere for players and spectators alike.

Preparations for the Black Starlets have been meticulous, with Kingston emphasizing mental and physical readiness.

"The technical team and the players are all ready for the tournament. And we’ll take it a match at a time," he reiterated, highlighting the team's focused approach to each game.

Beyond showcasing youthful prowess, the U17 WAFU Zone B Tournament serves as a platform for grooming future football stars. With Ghana's illustrious football history and Kingston's leadership, the Black Starlets aim to leave a lasting impression on the tournament.

As the countdown to kickoff commences, football enthusiasts anticipate an exhilarating spectacle filled with skillful performances and unforgettable moments.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Avoid pre-registered SIMs, buyer and seller liable for prosecution – Ursula Owusu warns Avoid pre-registered SIMs, buyer and seller liable for prosecution – Ursula Owus...

21 minutes ago

Election 2024: Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians, Bawumia is the future – Afenyo-Markin Election 2024: Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians, Bawumia is the future ...

21 minutes ago

Kissi Agyebeng OSP files fresh charges against ex- PPA Boss

21 minutes ago

Withdraw unreasonable GH5.8m fine against former board members – ECG tells PURC Withdraw unreasonable GH¢5.8m fine against former board members – ECG tells PURC

21 minutes ago

Akroma mine attack: Over 20 armed robbers injure workers, steal gold at Esaase Akroma mine attack: Over 20 armed robbers injure workers, steal gold at Esaase

1 hour ago

Founder and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako Those who understand me have embraced hope for the future — Cheddar

2 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Ghana will make maiden voyage into space should Bawumia become President — Chair...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Train crash: Despite the sabotage, we shall not be deterred and will persevere —...

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer Tema-Mpakadan railway project a perversion of the original viable concept design...

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Leading Communications team member of the NDC Train crash: Elsewhere, everyone involved in the test will either be fired or re...

Just in....
body-container-line