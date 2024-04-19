2023/24 GPL Matchday 27 Preview: Asante Kotoko clash with leaders FC Samartex as Chelsea host Medeama

The upcoming weekend promises an electrifying lineup of matches as Matchday 27 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season kicks off across various stadiums.

At the renowned Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Legon Cities is set to host Hearts of Oak, promising a clash of titans. Meanwhile, Karela United, in search of redemption, will face off against Accra Lions at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, both matches slated for Saturday with a kickoff time of 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, all eyes will be on the Baba Yara Stadium as Asante Kotoko, under immense pressure, squares up against league leaders FC Samartex in what's sure to be a riveting encounter. Bofoakwa Tano will also welcome Bechem United at the Sunyani Coronation Park in another thrilling fixture.

Elsewhere, the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex will witness a showdown between Real Tamale United and Nsoatreman FC, while Bibiani Gold Stars are set to host Aduana FC at the DUN's Park.

At the Kpando Sports Stadium, Heart of Lions prepares to host the soaring Nations FC, while Berekum Chelsea braces for a battle against defending champions Medeama SC at the Golden City Park.

All matches are scheduled to commence at 15:00GMT.

However, the anticipated clash between Great Olympics and Dreams FC has been postponed due to Dreams' involvement in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Full Fixtures below: