CAF Confederations Cup: It is a dicey encounter but it is possible - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito confident ahead of Zamalek clash

Football News Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito
Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito acknowledges the formidable challenge ahead as his team prepares to clash with Zamalek SC in the CAF Confederations Cup semifinal.

Despite the tough task, Zito maintains confidence in his team's abilities.

The Ghanaian outfit is set to lock horns with the Egyptian giants at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, April 21, with the match slated to kick off at 16:00 GMT.

Anticipating the encounter, the former Black Satellites coach reassures fans that Dreams FC will strive for a positive outcome against the former Confederations Cup champions, emphasizing their commitment not to let down their country.

"We are not going to disappoint Ghanaians," asserts the seasoned coach. "Truth be told, it’s a challenging fixture, but it’s within our grasp. I urge Ghanaians to keep us in their prayers," Zito adds.

The return leg is scheduled for April 28 at the Baba Yara Stadium. Dreams FC departed for the North African country on Thursday, eager for the highly anticipated showdown.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

