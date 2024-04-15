ModernGhana logo
World Cup penalty miss biggest regret in my career - Asamoah Gyan reveals

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that missing the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal penalty against Uruguay is his biggest career regret.

This pivotal moment denied Ghana the chance to further etch their name in football history on the grandest stage.

Known for his attacking prowess and knack for scoring vital goals, Gyan has left an indelible mark as Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer.

However, like every great footballer, he too has faced moments of adversity. For Gyan, the memory of that missed penalty continues to linger as his greatest regret.

In an interview with Onua TV, Gyan reflected on this moment, stating, "I live and breathe football with passion, but that penalty miss remains my biggest regret. It's the sole blemish on an otherwise illustrious career."

Despite the disappointment of that fateful match, Gyan's career boasts numerous achievements, including leading Ghana to two Africa Cup of Nations finals and representing his country in three consecutive FIFA World Cup campaigns from 2006 to 2014.

He also holds the record for the most goals scored by an African player in World Cup history, with six goals to his name.

Gyan's journey serves as a testament to the power of hard work and determination in achieving personal success.

However, it also highlights how one missed opportunity can haunt a player for years to come, shaping both their career and personal life.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

