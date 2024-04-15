Asante Kotoko: Our players were jittery against Dreams FC - David Ocloo

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo, has expressed his observations regarding the team's performance in their recent match against Dreams FC.

The Porcupine Warriors have faced criticism due to their subpar showings in the latter part of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, suffering a 2-0 loss against Dreams FC in their Matchday 26 encounter at Dawu.

This defeat marks their sixth loss and a draw in seven matches under the management of Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Speaking after the game, Ocloo attributed the setback to a sense of unease among the players, particularly evident in the first half of the game.

“You know when you are losing mostly the confidence goes down and you can see it in the first half, they are panicking and they couldn’t play how you and I know them to play," Ocloo remarked in an interview with StarTimes.

He remained optimistic, emphasizing the team's commitment to regrouping and improving.

“We will still go back and work and we play the way we played in the second half, we can turn things around," Ocloo added.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently positioned 11th in the league standings with 33 points from 26 matches.

What next?

Asante Kotoko will aim to return to winning ways when they face league leaders FC Samartex in their upcoming Matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.