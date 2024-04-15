Make peace and forget about winning the Premier League - Dreams FC coach tells Asante Kotoko fans

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has advised Asante Kotoko to abandon hopes of clinching the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.

Zito's squad dealt a blow to the Porcupine Warriors with a convincing 2-0 victory on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams, courtesy of goals from Sylvester Simba and Derrick Atta Agyei.

The defeat marked Kotoko's seventh loss in their last nine league matches, leaving them languishing in 11th place on the league table with 33 points.

Zito, a former coach of Kotoko, appealed to the fans to shift their focus towards salvaging what remains of a disappointing season.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge our supporters to let go of aspirations for the league title. We need to come to terms with reality and concentrate on making the best of what's left of the season," remarked the former Black Satellites coach.

"The team is currently in a precarious state, and merely voicing frustrations won't rectify the situation. Patience and dedication, however, can pave the way for improvement," Zito emphasized.

In 2024 alone, Kotoko suffered eight league defeats, bowed out of the FA Cup following a narrow 1-0 loss to Karela United, and surrendered the Presidents Cup to Asec Mimosas in a 2-1 defeat.

What next?

Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they come up against FC Samartex 1996 on Saturday, April 20, at the Baba Yara Stadium.