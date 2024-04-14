2023/24 GPL Matchday 26 Wrap up: FC Samartex beat Chelsea maintain lead at the spot as Dreams FC crash Asante Kotoko to pile misery on Prosper Narteh Ogum

The Matchday 26 fixtures of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League concluded with some surprising outcomes, leaving fans on the edge of their seats ahead of the final game on Monday.

Accra Hearts of Oak roared back into form on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium, clinching a commanding 3-1 victory over struggling Karela United.

Sunday's matches saw Dreams FC secure a 2-0 triumph over Asante Kotoko at the Theatre of Dreams, compounding the latter's woes, as they endure a winless streak spanning seven games under the management of Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC edged out Legon Cities with a solitary goal at Akoon Park, while Bechem United claimed a thrilling 3-2 win against Real Tamale United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Nsoatreman FC battled to a 1-1 draw against Great Olympics at the Nana Kronmansah Park, while Nations FC settled for a 2-2 stalemate against Bofoakwa Tano at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Aduana FC fought hard for a 1-0 victory over Heart of Lions, whereas FC Samartex continued their impressive form, notching a 3-2 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Looking ahead, Accra Lions will host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, with kick-off slated for 15:00GMT.

As the league standings currently stand, FC Samartex, Nations FC, Aduana FC, and Medeama SC occupy the top four positions, while Karela United, Heart of Lions, and Real Tamale United find themselves in the relegation zone.

