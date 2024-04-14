Udinese v Roma match abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapses

The Serie A match between Udinese and Roma has been abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapsed on the pitch.

Roma defender Ndicka, 24, collapsed off the ball in the 72nd minute and was taken off on a stretcher.

The Ivory Coast player appeared to be conscious as he left the pitch, with the score 1-1 at the Stadio Friuli.

A statement from Roma said that Ndicka had "suffered illness" on the pitch, but that he was conscious.

"The player was transported to hospital for checks. Come on Evan, we're all with you!" the statement added.

The club's medical staff and emergency services were called on to the pitch and after discussions with the referee, the match was abandoned.

The decision was announced to the crowd after about 10 minutes of deliberations between the referee and both teams, with both sets of fans applauding Ndicka.

Ndicka joined Roma on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 and has made 19 appearances for the Italian club.

Roberto Pereyra had given Udinese an early lead before striker Romelu Lukaku equalised for Roma.