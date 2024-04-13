ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Brentford beat Sheffield United to ease relegation fears

By BBC
Football News Brentford moved seven points clear of the relegation zone with their first win since 10 February
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Brentford moved seven points clear of the relegation zone with their first win since 10 February

Brentford beat Sheffield United to claim their first win in 10 Premier League games and ease their relegation fears.

An unfortunate own goal from Blades youngster Oliver Arblaster just past the hour mark put Thomas Frank's side ahead, as he inadvertently sent Mikkel Damsgaard's cross into the far corner.

Substitute Frank Onyeka sealed the win in stoppage time as the Bees move up to 14th, seven points clear of the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United remain bottom and take another step towards an immediate return to the Championship.

Chris Wilder's side are 10 points from safety with six games to play.

The visitors started brightly with Ben Brereton Diaz breaking free down the left but he scuffed the shot with just Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken to beat.

Brentford soon took charge but despite dominating possession, they struggled to create many chances with Neal Maupay stabbing wide their best opportunity of the first half after United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic gave the ball away inside his own half.

It was a similar story after the break with Mathias Jorgensen seeing a goal ruled out for offside minutes before Brentford's fortuitous opener.

Damsgaard thought he had doubled the lead soon after but the VAR intervened to rule out his crisp volley from Bryan Mbeumo's free-kick for a foul on Oli McBurnie in the build-up.

The Blades pushed for an equaliser but Cameron Archer's wayward shot from a tight angle was as close as they came before Onyeka latched on to the fit-again Kevin Schade's flick-on to fire in the clincher for Brentford.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Wendy Shay begs for her iPhone 14 PRO Max lost after performing at Duaya Nkwanta Wendy Shay begs for her iPhone 14 PRO Max lost after performing at Duaya Nkwanta

2 hours ago

Following a July coup, the West African regime in mid-March denounced a 2012 cooperation with the US. By - AFP Thousands protest in Niger for US troops to leave

2 hours ago

Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu NPP parliamentary primary as Nyantakyi gets 35 votes Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu NPP parliamentary primary as Nyantakyi gets 35 votes

2 hours ago

Serwaa Amihere's leaked video is cyber bullying - Counsellor Forson Serwaa Amihere's leaked video is cyber bullying - Counsellor Forson

3 hours ago

We shall summon the minister to answer deceptions on the performance tracker — Kofi Adams "We shall summon the minister to answer deceptions on the performance tracker" ...

3 hours ago

Praye Tietia and Wife, Selly Galley 5 miscarriages, including loss of 7-month baby before twins arrived — Praye Tiet...

3 hours ago

Third tranche US360m will further boost Ghanas reserve – Dr Addison Third tranche US$360m will further boost Ghana’s reserve – Dr Addison

3 hours ago

Ghana and Ukraine strengthen bilateral ties with opening of first consulate in Accra Ghana and Ukraine strengthen bilateral ties with opening of first consulate in A...

3 hours ago

Stop launching trackers and address your abysmal performance – Edem Agbana to NPP Stop launching trackers and address your abysmal performance – Edem Agbana to NP...

Just in....
body-container-line