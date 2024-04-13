ModernGhana logo
13.04.2024

CAF Confederation Cup: Rwandan referee Samuel Uwikunda to handle Zamalek SC v Dreams FC clash

Rwandan referee, Samuel Uwikunda has been entrusted with officiating duties for the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal 1st leg clash between Zamalek SC of Egypt and Dreams FC from Ghana.

At just 26 years old, Uwikunda's schedule has been packed with high-profile matches, including officiating at the 2023 CHAN in Algeria and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Recognized as one of the most promising young referees in East Africa, his journey to success began six years ago with a breakthrough moment.

Assisting Uwikunda will be a team of skilled officials: Ivanildo Meirelles de Oliveira Sanches Meirelles De O Sanche Lopes from Angola as Assistant I, Modibo Samake from Mali as Assistant II, and Boubou Traore from Mali as Fourth Official.

The match will also be overseen by other officials, including Omar Jummah Abdulsayid Abdulsadiq as Match Commissioner from Libya, Aboubacar Doumbouya as Referee Assessor from Guinea, Joshua Robert Knipp as General Coordinator from South Africa, Oussama Ouardirhi as Security Officer from Morocco, Akhona Zennith Makalima as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) from South Africa, and Abongile Tom as Assistant VAR, also from South Africa.

This thrilling encounter is set to take place at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, April 21, 2024, kicking off at 18:00.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

