I’d have been a lawyer or musician if I didn’t become a footballer - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has shared a glimpse into what his career path might have looked like if he hadn't pursued football.

In a revelation, Gyan disclosed that he had harboured interests in law or music.

Having made a name for himself in football, Gyan also dabbled in music, collaborating on popular tracks with his friend Castro during the early 2010s.

Despite his musical ventures, Gyan believes he could have excelled in law due to his knack for winning arguments.

During an interview with 3FM, the former Sunderland and Udinese striker revealed that he always finds a way to come out on top in debates.

When asked about alternative career paths, Gyan mentioned music or law, emphasizing his confidence in his persuasive skills.

“A musician or a lawyer because you never win against me when it comes to arguments. You never win. I always find a way to win.”

While Gyan expressed openness to the idea of pursuing law in the future, he remained focused on his current endeavours, particularly initiatives like the All-Regional Games aimed at transforming the sports landscape for future generations.

“Maybe. Never say never. Now we’re focusing on the All-Regional Games and we want to change the sports fraternity, we want the other generation to benefit from it.”

Gyan officially retired from professional football in June of the previous year, leaving behind a legacy as Ghana's leading goal scorer with 51 goals and the country's second most-capped player with 109 appearances.