ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’d have been a lawyer or musician if I didn’t become a footballer - Asamoah Gyan

Football News Id have been a lawyer or musician if I didnt become a footballer - Asamoah Gyan
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has shared a glimpse into what his career path might have looked like if he hadn't pursued football.

In a revelation, Gyan disclosed that he had harboured interests in law or music.

Having made a name for himself in football, Gyan also dabbled in music, collaborating on popular tracks with his friend Castro during the early 2010s.

Despite his musical ventures, Gyan believes he could have excelled in law due to his knack for winning arguments.

During an interview with 3FM, the former Sunderland and Udinese striker revealed that he always finds a way to come out on top in debates.

When asked about alternative career paths, Gyan mentioned music or law, emphasizing his confidence in his persuasive skills.

“A musician or a lawyer because you never win against me when it comes to arguments. You never win. I always find a way to win.”

While Gyan expressed openness to the idea of pursuing law in the future, he remained focused on his current endeavours, particularly initiatives like the All-Regional Games aimed at transforming the sports landscape for future generations.

“Maybe. Never say never. Now we’re focusing on the All-Regional Games and we want to change the sports fraternity, we want the other generation to benefit from it.”

Gyan officially retired from professional football in June of the previous year, leaving behind a legacy as Ghana's leading goal scorer with 51 goals and the country's second most-capped player with 109 appearances.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

15 hours ago

Legal practitioner and member of the National Democratic Congress NDC communication team, Beatrice Annan Performance Tracker: Join me let’s expose NPP’s lies — Legal practitioner on ‘wr...

15 hours ago

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party NPP 2024 elections: Vote for a ‘trying NPP’ rather than ‘selfish Mahama’ — Salam Mus...

15 hours ago

NPP will mainstream disability issues in its manifesto – Committee NPP will mainstream disability issues in its manifesto – Committee 

15 hours ago

Breaking News: Deputy Director General of SSNIT Michael Addo Resigns Breaking News: Deputy Director General of SSNIT Michael Addo Resigns

15 hours ago

Otumfuo charges Rotary Club to champion initiatives that align with SDGs Otumfuo charges Rotary Club to champion initiatives that align with SDGs 

15 hours ago

MoH clears 14 out of 182 containers of essential medicines stuck at Tema Port MoH clears 14 out of 182 containers of essential medicines stuck at Tema Port

15 hours ago

Transport Fares: Accra-Anloga-Keta increased by 20 Transport Fares: Accra-Anloga-Keta increased by 20%

15 hours ago

Family of Mawuena Trebarh announces her death; wants utmost privacy Family of Mawuena Trebarh announces her death; wants “utmost privacy”   

15 hours ago

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh We have not endorsed Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Running Mate – Ashanti Youth O...

19 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of Media Foundation for West Africa ‘Relaunch of performance tracker commendable; all governments must do same’ — Su...

Just in....
body-container-line