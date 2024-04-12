2023/24 GPL Matchday 26 Preview: FC Samartex host Chelsea as Dreams FC clash with Asante Kotoko

ModernGhana logo
The much-anticipated return of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League is set to electrify fans this weekend as Matchday 26 kicks off with a flurry of exciting fixtures.

Starting from Saturday, April 13th to Monday, April 15th, football enthusiasts can expect a thrilling lineup of matches across various venues.

Saturday's action sees Hearts of Oak taking on Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kickoff slated for 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, league leaders FC Samartex will clash with Berekum Chelsea at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, while Medeama SC faces off against Legon Cities at Akoon Park.

Bechem United locks horns with Real Tamale United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, while Heart of Lions journeys to Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa to tackle Aduana FC.

In other matchups, Nations FC squares off against Bofoakwa Tano at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, while Nsoatreman FC hosts Great Olympics at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

Sunday's highlight fixture takes place at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, where Dreams FC welcomes struggling Asante Kotoko. All Sunday games kick off at 15:00GMT.

Wrapping up the weekend action on Monday, Accra Lions play host to Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures:

  • Hearts of Oak v Karela United
  • FC Samartex v Berekum Chelsea
  • Medeama SC v Legon Cities
  • Bechem United v Real Tamale United
  • Aduana FC v Heart of Lions
  • Nations FC v Bofoakwa Tano
  • Nsoatreman FC v Great Olympics
  • Dreams FC v Asante Kotoko
  • Accra Lions v Bibiani Gold Stars

