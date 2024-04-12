ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.04.2024 Football News

I am ready to coach Black Stars, says Nii Odartey Lamptey

I am ready to coach Black Stars, says Nii Odartey Lamptey
12.04.2024 LISTEN

Assistant coach of the Black Satellites, Nii Odartey Lamptey has expressed his eagerness to step into the role of coaching the senior national team, the Black Stars, when the chance arises.

Lamptey, who has served as an assistant coach for six months, stressed his readiness for such a responsibility, emphasizing that his door is always open to the opportunity.

Despite lacking a conventional academic background, Lamptey is confident that his extensive practical experience and notable contributions to football, including the establishment of an academy a decade ago, have equipped him with the requisite skills to lead the Black Stars.

He cited the facilities he has developed and the young talents he has nurtured as tangible evidence of his capabilities.

"I've consistently expressed my readiness for this opportunity, not just today. I've desired this chance for a long time," Lamptey shared with Peace FM. "While I may not have pursued formal classroom education, I've invested in building a school. Every endeavour demands self-education, not just theoretical knowledge. Thus, my readiness remains unwavering."

Reflecting on his tenure and achievements, Lamptey emphasized, "I've been in this role for six months now, and beyond that, I've spent a decade developing my academy. I've provided facilities and fostered the growth of young talent. I know what I can bring to the table."

Acknowledging the importance of education in football, Lamptey noted, "When it comes to diplomas or other educational credentials in football, figures like Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah possess them. You can't overlook their expertise. I possess it too. All that's left is the opportunity, and the belief that I can deliver."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Professor Charles Ofori Marfo Anti-gay bill: Whoever wins 2024 elections won’t be willing to put Ghana in Econ...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah left and Dr. Bawumia Vote Bawumia; he’ll abolish e-levy, implement bold solutions to fix Ghana’s dev’...

2 hours ago

KMA to impose new levies on Kejetia traders to tackle sanitation KMA to impose new levies on Kejetia traders to tackle sanitation

2 hours ago

Select female running mate as done by Mahama otherwise we'll be compelled to vote for NDC —Trade Groups urge Bawumia Select female running mate as done by Mahama otherwise we'll be compelled to vot...

2 hours ago

BR: Deputy Chief Imam urges government to sign the LGBTQ bill into law B/R: Deputy Chief Imam urges government to sign the LGBTQ bill into law

2 hours ago

Fake soldier arrested by Nkwanta South Police Fake soldier arrested by Nkwanta South Police

2 hours ago

Dont lose cultural identity to power struggle and use of English language as official language – Prof. Edu-Buandoh Don’t lose cultural identity to power struggle and use of English language as of...

2 hours ago

2024 Polls: Bawumia is in pole position to takeover from me as President – Akufo-Addo 2024 Polls: Bawumia is in pole position to takeover from me as President – Akufo...

3 hours ago

'We did not endorse Napo's running mate bid' — Ashanti NPP Youth Organisers 'We did not endorse Napo's running mate bid' — Ashanti NPP Youth Organisers

3 hours ago

Former NPP MP to contest Ejisu by-election as independent candidate Former NPP MP to contest Ejisu by-election as independent candidate

Just in....
body-container-line