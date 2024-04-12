I am ready to coach Black Stars, says Nii Odartey Lamptey

12.04.2024 LISTEN

Assistant coach of the Black Satellites, Nii Odartey Lamptey has expressed his eagerness to step into the role of coaching the senior national team, the Black Stars, when the chance arises.

Lamptey, who has served as an assistant coach for six months, stressed his readiness for such a responsibility, emphasizing that his door is always open to the opportunity.

Despite lacking a conventional academic background, Lamptey is confident that his extensive practical experience and notable contributions to football, including the establishment of an academy a decade ago, have equipped him with the requisite skills to lead the Black Stars.

He cited the facilities he has developed and the young talents he has nurtured as tangible evidence of his capabilities.

"I've consistently expressed my readiness for this opportunity, not just today. I've desired this chance for a long time," Lamptey shared with Peace FM. "While I may not have pursued formal classroom education, I've invested in building a school. Every endeavour demands self-education, not just theoretical knowledge. Thus, my readiness remains unwavering."

Reflecting on his tenure and achievements, Lamptey emphasized, "I've been in this role for six months now, and beyond that, I've spent a decade developing my academy. I've provided facilities and fostered the growth of young talent. I know what I can bring to the table."

Acknowledging the importance of education in football, Lamptey noted, "When it comes to diplomas or other educational credentials in football, figures like Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah possess them. You can't overlook their expertise. I possess it too. All that's left is the opportunity, and the belief that I can deliver."