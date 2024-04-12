We have a great chemistry - Joseph Paintsil praises LA Galaxy teammates

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil expresses his delight at the chemistry and bond he shares with his LA Galaxy teammates.

The 26-year-old recently sealed a move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit from Belgian side KRC Genk on a long-term contract.

In just seven appearances for the club, Paintsil has already left his mark by finding the net twice.

Reflecting on his integration into the team, he emphasizes the strong rapport and chemistry he enjoys with his fellow players.

"It’s really a great chemistry," Paintsil shared with The Athletic. "We have a great bond now, as you can see. Both wingers have goals, Riqui has goals and assists, Dejan is also scoring, so it’s something that is really dangerous."

He commends the team's collective effort and believes that their current level of performance if sustained, will yield significant results throughout the season.

Paintsil's optimism shines through as he envisions a successful campaign ahead, provided they maintain their exceptional form.

"We have a long way to go and I think what we are doing now, if we keep on doing it and believing in each other, I think we’re going to really kill a lot of clubs with our offensive style of play," he added.

Joseph Paintsil is expected to return to action as LA Galaxy hit the road to face Vancouver at the BC Place on Sunday, with kick-off set for 02:30 AM.