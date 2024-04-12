Liverpool's loss to Atalanta in Europa League prompts reaction from X

Liverpool's loss to Atalanta in the Europa League has prompted reactions from fans, pundits, and former players alike, as the Reds now face an uphill task to save their campaign in the competition.

The defeat came as a shock to many, as Liverpool were considered strong contenders to go far in the tournament.

Having maintained an impressive unbeaten record at Anfield in European competitions since their loss to Real Madrid last season, expectations were high for Jurgen Klopp's side.

However, Atalanta, under the guidance of manager Gian Piero Gasperini, proved to be a formidable opponent.

Despite sitting sixth in Serie A, they displayed smart and efficient play, taking the lead just before halftime through Gianluca Scamacca, a former West Ham striker.

Scamacca struck again early in the second half, catching Liverpool's defence off guard and doubling Atalanta's lead.

The visitors further extended their advantage with a third goal, courtesy of Mario Pasalic, after Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved Teun Koopmeiners' initial shot.

The defeat leaves Liverpool in a challenging position in the Europa League, needing a turnaround in the second leg to progress in the competition.

Fans and observers have expressed disappointment and concern over the team's performance, with many questioning the tactics and selection decisions made by Klopp.

Here are some reactions by fans;

