ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Liverpool's loss to Atalanta in Europa League prompts reaction from X

Football News A disappointed Liverpool team
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
A disappointed Liverpool team

Liverpool's loss to Atalanta in the Europa League has prompted reactions from fans, pundits, and former players alike, as the Reds now face an uphill task to save their campaign in the competition.

The defeat came as a shock to many, as Liverpool were considered strong contenders to go far in the tournament.

Having maintained an impressive unbeaten record at Anfield in European competitions since their loss to Real Madrid last season, expectations were high for Jurgen Klopp's side.

However, Atalanta, under the guidance of manager Gian Piero Gasperini, proved to be a formidable opponent.

Despite sitting sixth in Serie A, they displayed smart and efficient play, taking the lead just before halftime through Gianluca Scamacca, a former West Ham striker.

Scamacca struck again early in the second half, catching Liverpool's defence off guard and doubling Atalanta's lead.

The visitors further extended their advantage with a third goal, courtesy of Mario Pasalic, after Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved Teun Koopmeiners' initial shot.

The defeat leaves Liverpool in a challenging position in the Europa League, needing a turnaround in the second leg to progress in the competition.

Fans and observers have expressed disappointment and concern over the team's performance, with many questioning the tactics and selection decisions made by Klopp.

Here are some reactions by fans;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Professor Charles Ofori Marfo Anti-gay bill: Whoever wins 2024 elections won’t be willing to put Ghana in Econ...

42 minutes ago

Richard Ahiagbah left and Dr. Bawumia Vote Bawumia; he’ll abolish e-levy, implement bold solutions to fix Ghana’s dev’...

47 minutes ago

KMA to impose new levies on Kejetia traders to tackle sanitation KMA to impose new levies on Kejetia traders to tackle sanitation

54 minutes ago

Select female running mate as done by Mahama otherwise we'll be compelled to vote for NDC —Trade Groups urge Bawumia Select female running mate as done by Mahama otherwise we'll be compelled to vot...

1 hour ago

BR: Deputy Chief Imam urges government to sign the LGBTQ bill into law B/R: Deputy Chief Imam urges government to sign the LGBTQ bill into law

1 hour ago

Fake soldier arrested by Nkwanta South Police Fake soldier arrested by Nkwanta South Police

1 hour ago

Dont lose cultural identity to power struggle and use of English language as official language – Prof. Edu-Buandoh Don’t lose cultural identity to power struggle and use of English language as of...

1 hour ago

2024 Polls: Bawumia is in pole position to takeover from me as President – Akufo-Addo 2024 Polls: Bawumia is in pole position to takeover from me as President – Akufo...

2 hours ago

'We did not endorse Napo's running mate bid' — Ashanti NPP Youth Organisers 'We did not endorse Napo's running mate bid' — Ashanti NPP Youth Organisers

2 hours ago

Former NPP MP to contest Ejisu by-election as independent candidate Former NPP MP to contest Ejisu by-election as independent candidate

Just in....
body-container-line