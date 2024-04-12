ModernGhana logo
I am here to leave a mark - LA Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil is determined to carve out his own piece of history at Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy.

The 26-year-old recently made a significant move from Belgian side KRC Genk, sealing a noteworthy €8 million deal.

Since his arrival, Paintsil has made his mark on the pitch, appearing in seven matches for LA Galaxy and netting two goals along the way. However, his ambitions stretch far beyond personal accolades.

In an interview, the ambitious attacker expressed his aspirations to emulate the legendary status of former Galaxy icons like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I’m not just coming just to enjoy the life of LA or California,” Paintsil told The Athletic.

“No, I came to also make a mark and also write my name in the book of the legacy, to have a trophy, to win a league. That’s the most important thing, to leave something so that when I also leave, like David Beckham, Ibrahimovic and the rest left behind, I can also be remembered like that," he added.

With his eyes set on leaving a significant mark, Paintsil is focused on the upcoming clash against Vancouver at BC Place on Sunday, kick-off slated for 02:30 AM.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

