AC Milan introduce NBA-style pitchside seats between dugouts at San Siro

AC Milan say they hope to replicate the "NBA experience" by introducing new seating between the dugouts at the San Siro stadium.

The Italian club say the new seats offer the "closest ever" view of the pitch, taking inspiration from the courtside seats at basketball games.

Other perks include padded seats and a private concierge.

Fans got their first taste of the new seating during Thursday's 1-0 Europa League win over Roma.

Italian rappers Ghali and Blanco were among the first guests, again inspired by the NBA where pop stars and other celebrities often populate the best seats in the house.

Other clubs offer similar experiences, including the 'Tunnel Club' at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, where the players make their way to the pitch through a glass 'tunnel', with fans enjoying hospitality on either side.

However, anyone wanting to experience the view should get a move on as Milan's days at the San Siro - their home since 1926 - could be numbered.

The Serie A side has already announced plans to leave the iconic ground and build a 70,000-seater stadium in the south of the city.

Joint tenants and city rivals Inter Milan are also considering building their own ground elsewhere.

Fans will get a close-up view of the players as they come off and on the pitch

Fans got their first chance to experience the seats during Thursday's Europa League tie against Roma

The seating is inspired by courtside seats at NBA games, which are often used by celebrates and other sports stars - including Brazil striker Neymar last year