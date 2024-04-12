ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AC Milan introduce NBA-style pitchside seats between dugouts at San Siro

By BBC
Football News Fans sat in the new seats get a close-up view of the players
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Fans sat in the new seats get a close-up view of the players

AC Milan say they hope to replicate the "NBA experience" by introducing new seating between the dugouts at the San Siro stadium.

The Italian club say the new seats offer the "closest ever" view of the pitch, taking inspiration from the courtside seats at basketball games.

Other perks include padded seats and a private concierge.

Fans got their first taste of the new seating during Thursday's 1-0 Europa League win over Roma.

Italian rappers Ghali and Blanco were among the first guests, again inspired by the NBA where pop stars and other celebrities often populate the best seats in the house.

Other clubs offer similar experiences, including the 'Tunnel Club' at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, where the players make their way to the pitch through a glass 'tunnel', with fans enjoying hospitality on either side.

However, anyone wanting to experience the view should get a move on as Milan's days at the San Siro - their home since 1926 - could be numbered.

The Serie A side has already announced plans to leave the iconic ground and build a 70,000-seater stadium in the south of the city.

Joint tenants and city rivals Inter Milan are also considering building their own ground elsewhere.

412202415701-j5eq27t2gb-1331313141920x108016

Fans will get a close-up view of the players as they come off and on the pitch

412202415702-0g730m4yxt-1331308751920x108010

Fans got their first chance to experience the seats during Thursday's Europa League tie against Roma

412202415702-1j041p5ccw-133131317gettyimages-1258567783

The seating is inspired by courtside seats at NBA games, which are often used by celebrates and other sports stars - including Brazil striker Neymar last year

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

'We did not endorse Napo's running mate bid' — Ashanti NPP Youth Organisers 'We did not endorse Napo's running mate bid' — Ashanti NPP Youth Organisers

25 minutes ago

Former NPP MP to contest Ejisu by-election as independent candidate Former NPP MP to contest Ejisu by-election as independent candidate

55 minutes ago

Ethiopia. By Jonathan WALTER AFP 13 arrested in Ethiopia over killing of Oromo opposition figure

5 hours ago

Election 2024: 'Bawumia in pole position to take over from me' – Akufo-Addo Election 2024: 'Bawumia in pole position to take over from me' – Akufo-Addo

5 hours ago

Tributes pour in for Mawuena Dumor Trebarh Tributes pour in for Mawuena Dumor Trebarh

5 hours ago

Lighthouse Chapel case: Manasseh, others have no evidence to support publications — Witness tells Court Lighthouse Chapel case: Manasseh, others have no evidence to support publication...

5 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak, Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee Mahama will ensure Free SHS thrives; ignore NPP — Dr Apaak

5 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama It's surprising the performance tracker failed to track how Akufo-Addo has perfe...

6 hours ago

Former GIPC CEO Mawuena Adzo Trebah reported dead Former GIPC CEO Mawuena Adzo Trebah reported dead

6 hours ago

Disregard any fare increment; we haven't concluded discussions — Road Transport Operators Disregard any fare increment; we haven't concluded discussions — Road Transport ...

Just in....
body-container-line