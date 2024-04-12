ModernGhana logo
Turkish Super Lig: Foreign VAR officials appointed after 'bias' claims

By BBC
Football News
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Fenerbahce staged a protest walkout against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Cup on Sunday

The Turkish Super Lig will appoint foreign video assistant referees (VAR) for crucial matches until the end of the season following claims of bias.

Fenerbahce's president said an "underground network" in Turkey was deciding matches by "using referees".

The club was fined £98,450 after staging a walkout in the Super Cup against Galatasaray in protest.

The Turkish Football Federation struck deals with associations across Europe to appoint VAR officials until May.

Fenerbahce were unhappy with the scheduling of the Super Cup fixture before Thursday's Europa League tie against Olympiakos and had requested the appointment of a foreign referee, which was denied.

In March, Fenerbahce's players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans which prompted a vote on whether the club should withdraw from the Super Lig, but Fenerbahce members voted to remain.

Galatasaray, who were awarded a 3-0 win following Fenerbahce's Super Cup walkout, have a two-point lead over their Istanbul rivals with seven matches remaining in the title race.

A foreign VAR official will be assigned for both clubs' fixtures this week, with Fenerbahce facing Fatih Karagumruk and Galatasaray taking on Alanyaspor.

Officials will be appointed from Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal.

