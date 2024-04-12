ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko struggle not down to only coaching - Maxwell Konadu

Football News Asante Kotoko struggle not down to only coaching - Maxwell Konadu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Maxwell Konadu, believes that the challenges plaguing Asante Kotoko extend beyond coaching issues.

The struggles of the Porcupine Warriors persisted as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Konadu's team at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday night during Matchday 25.

This defeat places Kotoko in 10th position with 33 points, having lost five of their last six games in the Ghana Premier League, with the remaining one ending in a draw.

While Prosper Narteh Ogum and his coaching staff face intense criticism, Konadu suggests that the root of the problem lies deeper.

Konadu remarked in an interview with Akoma FM, "I don't believe it is solely a coaching issue. When observing the players, it's evident they are playing with apprehension. The pressure they face seems to overwhelm them. They lack the resilience expected of a Kotoko player, and I believe this is the crux of their struggle."

The former league-winning coach with Asante Kotoko highlighted that despite possessing the requisite skills, the current players falter under pressure.

He emphasized the importance of fans and media support during this challenging period.

"This is a pivotal moment for the players to receive unwavering support from both fans and the media. Excessive pressure from these quarters will not aid the situation," Konadu emphasized.

"Rather, it's crucial for fans to rally behind the technical team and players to facilitate a turnaround. The players possess talent; none of them would warm the bench in any GPL club, yet they seem to succumb to pressure during matches."

As Asante Kotoko prepares to face Dreams FC in Matchday 26 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Konadu hopes for a return to winning form. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

'We did not endorse Napo's running mate bid' — Ashanti NPP Youth Organisers 'We did not endorse Napo's running mate bid' — Ashanti NPP Youth Organisers

24 minutes ago

Former NPP MP to contest Ejisu by-election as independent candidate Former NPP MP to contest Ejisu by-election as independent candidate

54 minutes ago

Ethiopia. By Jonathan WALTER AFP 13 arrested in Ethiopia over killing of Oromo opposition figure

5 hours ago

Election 2024: 'Bawumia in pole position to take over from me' – Akufo-Addo Election 2024: 'Bawumia in pole position to take over from me' – Akufo-Addo

5 hours ago

Tributes pour in for Mawuena Dumor Trebarh Tributes pour in for Mawuena Dumor Trebarh

5 hours ago

Lighthouse Chapel case: Manasseh, others have no evidence to support publications — Witness tells Court Lighthouse Chapel case: Manasseh, others have no evidence to support publication...

5 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak, Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee Mahama will ensure Free SHS thrives; ignore NPP — Dr Apaak

5 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Mahama It's surprising the performance tracker failed to track how Akufo-Addo has perfe...

6 hours ago

Former GIPC CEO Mawuena Adzo Trebah reported dead Former GIPC CEO Mawuena Adzo Trebah reported dead

6 hours ago

Disregard any fare increment; we haven't concluded discussions — Road Transport Operators Disregard any fare increment; we haven't concluded discussions — Road Transport ...

Just in....
body-container-line