Asante Kotoko struggle not down to only coaching - Maxwell Konadu

Head coach of Nsoatreman FC, Maxwell Konadu, believes that the challenges plaguing Asante Kotoko extend beyond coaching issues.

The struggles of the Porcupine Warriors persisted as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Konadu's team at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday night during Matchday 25.

This defeat places Kotoko in 10th position with 33 points, having lost five of their last six games in the Ghana Premier League, with the remaining one ending in a draw.

While Prosper Narteh Ogum and his coaching staff face intense criticism, Konadu suggests that the root of the problem lies deeper.

Konadu remarked in an interview with Akoma FM, "I don't believe it is solely a coaching issue. When observing the players, it's evident they are playing with apprehension. The pressure they face seems to overwhelm them. They lack the resilience expected of a Kotoko player, and I believe this is the crux of their struggle."

The former league-winning coach with Asante Kotoko highlighted that despite possessing the requisite skills, the current players falter under pressure.

He emphasized the importance of fans and media support during this challenging period.

"This is a pivotal moment for the players to receive unwavering support from both fans and the media. Excessive pressure from these quarters will not aid the situation," Konadu emphasized.

"Rather, it's crucial for fans to rally behind the technical team and players to facilitate a turnaround. The players possess talent; none of them would warm the bench in any GPL club, yet they seem to succumb to pressure during matches."

As Asante Kotoko prepares to face Dreams FC in Matchday 26 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, Konadu hopes for a return to winning form. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.