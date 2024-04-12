There is no pressure on the technical team, says Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo

12.04.2024 LISTEN

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo, the assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, remains resolute despite the team's recent setback in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite suffering their fifth defeat in six games, Ocloo emphasizes that the technical team is not succumbing to pressure.

The latest defeat came at the hands of Nsoatreman at the Baba Yara Stadium on matchday 25 on Thursday night, with Mohammed Abdul Rahaman's late goal securing a win for Maxwell Konadu's side.

This loss extends Kotoko's winless streak to six games in the league, prompting concerns among fans about the team's direction under Coach Ogum.

However, Ocloo reassures fans that the technical team is committed to turning things around.

"When things are not going well, who do they blame? It’s always the technical team. We will take it in good faith, we are still working and we will turn things around," he said.

Acknowledging that improvement is a gradual process, Ocloo emphasizes the team's determination to rectify their recent poor form.

"We are a work in progress, there is no pressure on us. We just have to go back and work hard, and try to turn things around," he affirmed.

Asante Kotoko now sit 10th on the Premier League log with 33 points.

What next?

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to play Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu in the Matchday 26 games.