We will try and win against Dreams FC - Assistant Asante Kotoko coach David Ocloo

Assistant Coach David Ocloo of Asante Kotoko is determined ahead of their upcoming match against Dreams FC this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to face the Still Believe lads on Sunday at the Theatre of Dreams for Matchday 26, with kickoff at 15:00 GMT.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat to Nsoatreman FC on Thursday night at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko finds themselves in a challenging position, currently sitting 10th on the Premier League table with 33 points.

Nevertheless, Ocloo remains optimistic, assuring that they will strive for victory in the upcoming fixture.

"We will go to Dawu to play Dreams, we will go there and try to get a decent result," he said.

Asante Kotoko has only managed to accumulate 18 points out of a possible 38 so far this season.

The team, led by Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical staff, has faced mounting pressure following a winless streak in their last six matches in the latter half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

