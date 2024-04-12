Asante Kotoko: Charles Taylor implores Prosper Narteh Ogum to resign amid poor performance

Charles Taylor has urged Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, to step down from his position to salvage his reputation amidst the team's disappointing performance.

Taylor's comments come in the wake of Asante Kotoko's recent defeat to Nsaotreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday night, a result that sees the club languishing at the 10th spot on the Premier League table with 33 points.

The team's lacklustre form includes a six-game winless streak in the latter half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Given these struggles, Taylor, who is a legend of Asante Kotoko believes it's in the best interest of both Ogum and the club for him to resign.

"Prosper Narteh Ogum may have led Asante Kotoko to a Premier League victory in the past, but his current tenure has been marred by disappointment, which reflects poorly on him and the club," remarked Taylor.

"The absence of a solid management team is also concerning. The Interim Management Committee (IMC) seems inadequate, and while it may have been endorsed by Otumfuo, the club's royal patron, Ogum's performance suggests otherwise. It would be prudent for him to step down and salvage what's left of his reputation."

In the recent match, Abdul Manaf initially put Kotoko ahead, but Shadrack Addo's equalizer levelled the score at 1-1 going into halftime. However, a late goal from Mohammed Abdul Rahaman secured the victory for Nsoatreman FC.

What next?

Asante Kotoko will be aiming to bounce back when they face Dreams FC in their upcoming Matchday 26 fixture at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.