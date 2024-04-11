Hearts of Oak: Assistant coach Rahim Bashiru questions referee's performance after defeat to Medeama

Hearts of Oak assistant coach, Rahim Bashiru has questioned the performance of the match officials in their defeat against Medeama SC on Wednesday.

The Phobians suffered a 2-0 defeat in Tarkwa, with goals scored in the second half by defender Kobina Amoah and midfielder Godfred Abban.

The defeat marked the club's third consecutive loss, and Bashiru has pointed fingers at the referee, alleging that Medeama bankroller Moses Armah entered the referees' changing room during halftime.

"Honestly, something strange happened which the Ghana FA must take a critical look at. How can a bankroller of a club go into the referees’ dressing room? You could see the referee changed completely in the second half," he remarked.

Although head coach Aboubakar Ouattara started with promising results, recent performances have piled pressure on him.

"We will go back and do a lot of correction and ensure we don’t lose any game again. This is time we have to stand firm and work," Bashiru concluded.

Hearts of Oak now sit 11th on the Premier League log with 32 points following the defeat.

What next?

The Phobians will hope to return to winning ways when they host Karela United in the Matchday 26 games at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.