My brother predicted my success in football - Asamoah Gyan

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has shared heartfelt insights into the unwavering support he received from his brother, Baffour Gyan, underscoring his sibling's unwavering belief in his footballing journey.

Baffour, a prominent figure in the Gyan family's football narrative, enjoyed a successful career as a professional footballer, proudly representing the Black Stars.

Inspired by his brother's footsteps, Asamoah embarked on his own football career, eventually earning a coveted spot alongside Baffour in the national team.

Their journey together reached a pinnacle during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Ghana clinched third place on home soil.

Recalling their shared path, Asamoah revealed how Baffour consistently championed his talents in interviews, steadfastly standing by him despite skepticism from others.

"When my brother Baffour Gyan was a striker in the national team, the first interview he did was with Sannie Daara at Choice FM. They asked him the same question, and he said, 'his brother is coming up,'" Gyan disclosed during an interview on GTV Sports Plus.

"I was still in school, and people were criticizing him. They asked him the same question again, and he reiterated that my younger brother is on his way. Despite the criticism, here I am today," he added.

Both Asamoah and Baffour have since retired from professional football, leaving indelible marks on Ghanaian football.

Notably, Asamoah holds the record as Ghana's leading goal scorer with 51 goals and is Africa's top scorer in World Cup history.

