West Ham: David Moyes praises Mohammed Kudus' impact ahead of Bayer Leverkusen tie

West Ham United manager, David Moyes, has highlighted the pivotal role of Mohammed Kudus as his team gears up for their Europa League clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23 year old who made the move from Ajax to West Ham this season, has quickly won over fans in East London.

Despite facing initial challenges in adapting to his new surroundings, Kudus has emerged as a key player, notching up 13 goals and four assists, crucial in maintaining the Hammers' top-10 standing in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of the match, Moyes showered praise on Kudus, emphasizing his importance beyond just this particular fixture: "Mohammed Kudus is just not important to us for this tie but he has been important for us all season... He is a young boy who has just come into the Premier League and has settled in incredibly well."

Alongside stalwarts like Lucas Paquetá, Jarrod Bowen, and Michail Antonio, Kudus has solidified his position as a vital component of West Ham's attacking force.

Moyes expressed his admiration for Kudus' contributions, stating, "We are really enjoying the way he is playing for West Ham, I think he has a lot of development to come in the future and he is settling in. nicely here."

As they prepare to face Xabi Alonso's formidable Bayer Leverkusen side on Thursday night, Moyes and the rest of the West Ham squad will be banking on another stellar showing from Kudus.