Wolves: Gary O'Neil charged by FA with 'improper or threatening' behaviour

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has been charged by the Football Association with "improper and/or threatening" behaviour after the 2-1 Premier League defeat by West Ham on Saturday.

The FA said the charge relates to O'Neil's alleged language "around the match officials' changing room".

O'Neil described the decision to disallow a late Wolves equaliser at Molineux as "possibly the worst decision I have ever seen".

He has until Monday to respond.

Wolves captain Max Kilman headed home in the ninth minute of stoppage time, but substitute Tawanda Chirewa was in an offside position.

But video assistant referee (VAR) Tim Robinson recommended a review, after which referee Tony Harrington ruled that Chirewa was in West Ham goalkeeper Lucasz Fabianski's line of vision.

O'Neil said he went to see Harrington after the final whistle but was so angry that Harrington refused to speak to him.

"I wasn't able to control my emotion well enough to get an explanation," O'Neil said after the game. "The referee said he would rather not discuss it given how I was acting.

"If you are a Premier League official working at the highest level, I would be really disappointed if you thought that was offside.

"The only way that can be offside is if he stops Fabianski's ability to move or impedes his vision. Only the referee and VAR think that could possibly be offside."

Wolves, who are 11th in the table, travel to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Saturday.