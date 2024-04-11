ModernGhana logo
Vincent Kompany: Burnley manager given two-match touchline ban after Chelsea red card

By BBC
Football News Vincent Kompany said he apologised to officials after the draw at Chelsea
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Vincent Kompany said he apologised to officials after the draw at Chelsea

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been handed a two-match touchline suspension following his red card against Chelsea on 30 March.

He will serve a one-game ban immediately, with the other match suspended until the end of the year.

Kompany was dismissed for protesting against a penalty decision that led to Lorenz Assignon being sent off.

The Belgian later said the standard of refereeing in this season's Premier League "hasn't been good enough".

The former Manchester City captain, 38, who admitted the charge of misconduct, has also been fined £10,000.

Assignon was shown a second yellow card shortly before half-time at Stamford Bridge for fouling Mykhailo Mudryk in the penalty area.

Burnley are 19th in the Premier League, six points adrift of safety.

Seven Burnley players have been sent off in 32 Premier League games this season, the most of any team in the top flight.

The Clarets host Brighton at Turf Moor on Saturday when Kompany will serve his one-game ban.

