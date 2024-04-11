Ruben Amorim: Sporting Lisbon boss denies agreeing Liverpool deal

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has denied verbally agreeing a deal to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Reports earlier this week claimed the Portuguese coach had provisionally agreed to move to Anfield this summer.

Amorim, 39, does not want the speculation to be a distraction during his side's title run-in.

"There's been no interview with any club, no agreement with any club," said Amorim. "This is the last time I'm going to talk about my future."

He added: "The only thing we all want is to be champions with Sporting. Nothing will change."

Sporting are top of the Primeira Liga table and have a four-point advantage over rivals Benfica with seven matches to play.

Klopp announced in January that he would be stepping down as manager, having joined the Reds in October 2015.

Xabi Alonso, the former Liverpool midfielder, had been an early favourite to replace Klopp but announced in March he wants to remain at Bayer Leverkusen next season.

Liverpool host Atalanta on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.