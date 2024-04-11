Asamoah Gyan names all-time best Black Stars best XI as Andre Ayew snubbed

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, recently unveiled his ultimate dream team for Ghana's national football squad.

Gyan's lineup notably excluded Andre Ayew and former winger Laryea Kingston.

Instead, he opted for a formidable selection, starting with Richard Kingston in goal, John Mensah and Samuel Osei Kuffuor anchoring the defense, while John Paintsil and Hans Adu-Sarpei provided width.

In midfield, Gyan chose Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah as the central pillars, flanked by Sulley Muntari and Yaw Preko on the wings.

The iconic number 10 position was reserved for Abedi Pele, with Gyan himself spearheading the attack.

The omission of Andre Ayew, the current record holder for the most appearances in Black Stars' history, and Laryea Kingston, known for his impactful performances, raised eyebrows among fans.

Gyan, with 109 caps and 51 goals for Ghana, culminating in him becoming the nation's leading scorer, recently bid farewell to the sport in June 2023.

His legacy includes being Africa's top scorer in World Cup history, netting six goals across his campaigns on the global stage.