ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asamoah Gyan names all-time best Black Stars best XI as Andre Ayew snubbed

Football News Asamoah Gyan names all-time best Black Stars best XI as Andre Ayew snubbed
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars, recently unveiled his ultimate dream team for Ghana's national football squad.

Gyan's lineup notably excluded Andre Ayew and former winger Laryea Kingston.

Instead, he opted for a formidable selection, starting with Richard Kingston in goal, John Mensah and Samuel Osei Kuffuor anchoring the defense, while John Paintsil and Hans Adu-Sarpei provided width.

In midfield, Gyan chose Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah as the central pillars, flanked by Sulley Muntari and Yaw Preko on the wings.

The iconic number 10 position was reserved for Abedi Pele, with Gyan himself spearheading the attack.

The omission of Andre Ayew, the current record holder for the most appearances in Black Stars' history, and Laryea Kingston, known for his impactful performances, raised eyebrows among fans.

Gyan, with 109 caps and 51 goals for Ghana, culminating in him becoming the nation's leading scorer, recently bid farewell to the sport in June 2023.

His legacy includes being Africa's top scorer in World Cup history, netting six goals across his campaigns on the global stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

African families could've been 35 wealthier with sustained growth – World Bank African families could've been 35% wealthier with sustained growth – World Bank

16 minutes ago

NPP to hold Agona West parliamentary primary April 13 NPP to hold Agona West parliamentary primary April 13

16 minutes ago

2024 Eid-ul-Fitr: Chief Imam calls for peace 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr: Chief Imam calls for peace

16 minutes ago

Fire destroy shops at Madina Market Fire destroy shops at Madina Market

16 minutes ago

Nigeria recovers 24million in poverty minister investigation — EFCC Nigeria recovers $24million in poverty minister investigation — EFCC

16 minutes ago

Weve not approved commercialisation of maize, soya bean products – Agriculture Ministry We’ve not approved commercialisation of maize, soya bean products – Agriculture ...

16 minutes ago

Ignore Bawumias stale lie, free SHS will thrive under Mahama – Clement Apaak Ignore Bawumia’s stale lie, free SHS will thrive under Mahama – Clement Apaak

16 minutes ago

Ghana and Burkina Faso collaborate to resolve buffer zone encroachment Ghana and Burkina Faso collaborate to resolve buffer zone encroachment

1 hour ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and NPP Flagbear Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Election 2024: ‘55% of youth voters prefer Mahama while 36% prefer Bawumia — Glo...

1 hour ago

Professor Kobby Mensah, Senior Lecturer at University of Ghana Business School Government’s performance tracker won’t even pass for an undergraduate project — ...

Just in....
body-container-line