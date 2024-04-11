ModernGhana logo
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes fan protest does not cause rift with team

By BBC
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he hopes "nothing gets between us and the supporters" amid a fan protest about the club's ticket price rise.

Supporters groups say there will be no flags on the Kop for the first leg of Liverpool's Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta on Thursday.

It follows the club raising the price of season tickets and members' tickets by 2% for next season.

"As long as the people are there, it's all good," said Klopp.

"I understand the concerns and the discussion. We want to have the people in the stadium and we want to make it available for everybody.

"We are a self-sustaining club - every pound we make goes back into the football club. I understand 100% where the supporters are coming from and I am sure they will find a solution.

"What we should make sure is that nothing gets between us and the supporters.

"In between the two big whistles, we just have to be Liverpool - that's what I'm asking for.

"It would be worse if only the flags would be in the stands and nobody else.

"They will find a solution for sure."
The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust recently said it was "hugely disappointed" that their club's season-ticket prices would increase by 6% for the 2024-25 season.

Following the announcement of Liverpool's increase, the club's fan groups Spirit of Shankly, Spion Kop 1906 and Kop Outs released a joint statement saying that no "meaningful consultation" had taken place with them about the issue.

Spion Kop 1906, which organises flag and banner displays on The Kop, has since said "there will be no flags on The Kop for Thursday night's game".

It added: "Unlike the club's own approach, this has been agreed in consultation with other fan groups."

Liverpool play Crystal Palace on Sunday, which is a day before the anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy. Ninety-seven Reds fans died following a crush at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium before an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest in 1989.

"We will pay our respects to the 97 with Hillsborough flags only at this weekend's league match, as always with it being the closest game to the 15th of April," said Spion Kop 1906.

"There is still a chance for the club to hold some positive dialogue with the supporters' board in time for Saturday's meeting. Until then the supporters have one message: No to ticket price increases."

