Champions League: Andreas Christensen nets winner as Barcelona beat PSG in first-leg thriller

Five-time winners Barcelona came from behind to earn a slender advantage over Paris St-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in France.

Xavi's side were in danger of being overawed by a hostile Parisian crowd but the Barcelona boss used his bench to magnificent effect to turn the tie in their favour.

Brazil winger Raphinha gave them the lead, sweeping home a loose ball for his first Champions League goal after Gianluigi Donnarumma could only parry a low cross.

PSG responded immediately after the break though, with Ousmane Dembele firing into the roof of the net after a poor clearance and Vitinha finding the far corner after being fed in down the right.

Substitute Bradley Barcola then hit the bar for the hosts as they swarmed all over a Barcelona side playing at this stage of the competition for the first time since 2020.

Spain midfielder Pedri was introduced and his impact was immediate with a delightful ball over the PSG defence superbly volleyed home by Raphinha with the outside of his right foot.

Dembele clipped the outside of the post as both sides pressed, but it was Barcelona sub Andreas Christensen who found the winner, heading home a corner from four yards after being left unmarked in the centre of the goal.

The second leg takes place in Spain on Tuesday, 16 April.