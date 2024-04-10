ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Champions League: Andreas Christensen nets winner as Barcelona beat PSG in first-leg thriller

By BBC
Football News Champions League: Andreas Christensen nets winner as Barcelona beat PSG in first-leg thriller
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Five-time winners Barcelona came from behind to earn a slender advantage over Paris St-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in France.

Xavi's side were in danger of being overawed by a hostile Parisian crowd but the Barcelona boss used his bench to magnificent effect to turn the tie in their favour.

Brazil winger Raphinha gave them the lead, sweeping home a loose ball for his first Champions League goal after Gianluigi Donnarumma could only parry a low cross.

PSG responded immediately after the break though, with Ousmane Dembele firing into the roof of the net after a poor clearance and Vitinha finding the far corner after being fed in down the right.

Substitute Bradley Barcola then hit the bar for the hosts as they swarmed all over a Barcelona side playing at this stage of the competition for the first time since 2020.

Spain midfielder Pedri was introduced and his impact was immediate with a delightful ball over the PSG defence superbly volleyed home by Raphinha with the outside of his right foot.

Dembele clipped the outside of the post as both sides pressed, but it was Barcelona sub Andreas Christensen who found the winner, heading home a corner from four yards after being left unmarked in the centre of the goal.

The second leg takes place in Spain on Tuesday, 16 April.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Im shocked – Mahama reacts to 22 levies, fees charged for clearing goods at the port I’m shocked – Mahama reacts to 22 levies, fees charged for clearing goods at the...

1 hour ago

GACL interdicts staff involved in cocaine smuggling saga at KIA GACL interdicts staff involved in cocaine smuggling saga at KIA

2 hours ago

Increase cocoa prices to Gh3,000 if you want us to be satisfied - Farmers to Akuffo Addo Increase cocoa prices to Gh¢3,000 if you want us to be satisfied - Farmers to Ak...

3 hours ago

Kojo Yankson It’s a win for women, a loss to men — Kojo Yankson on marriage

3 hours ago

Missing BVDs: EC, NPP leadership have taken machines to neighbouring countries to register foreigners —Mustapha Gbande Missing BVDs: EC, NPP leadership have taken machines to neighbouring countries t...

3 hours ago

Isaac Jay Hyde, the Deputy National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party NPP ‘If my uncle is Ken Ofori-Atta, it doesn't mean I have money’ — Jay Hyde jabs Th...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos disastrous administration must not be continued by 'disaster' Mahama —Akwasi Odike Akufo-Addo’s disastrous administration must not be continued by 'disaster' Maham...

4 hours ago

We haven't approved commercial use of 14 GM maize, soybean varieties — MoFA We haven't approved commercial use of 14 GM maize, soybean varieties — MoFA

4 hours ago

Serwaa Amihere, Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere’s brand ambassadorship ended in December 2023 not after nudes — L...

4 hours ago

We do not generate power; we only redistribute — ECG clarifies We do not generate power; we only redistribute — ECG clarifies

Just in....
body-container-line