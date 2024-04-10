Champions League: Atletico hold on to edge Dortmund in first leg

Atletico Madrid held off a late Borussia Dortmund fightback to hold a slender advantage after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Diego Simeone's side made a blistering start at Estadio Metropolitano and Rodrigo de Paul put them in front in the fourth minute after intercepting Ian Maatsen's loose pass as Dortmund tried to play their way out of an aggressive Atletico press.

The visitors looked extremely nervy early on and just when it appeared they had settled into the game, another defensive mix-up allowed wing-back Samuel Lino to collect Antoine Griezmann's scooped pass and calmly slot home Atletico's second.

Dortmund improved late in the first half and again after the break but it took a fantastic save from Gregor Kobel to deny Lino a second from point-blank range as he ghosted in at the back post.

Having so nearly been out of the tie, Dortmund were right back in it soon afterwards when substitute Sebastien Haller swivelled to crash the ball in at the near post.

That goal sparked a thrilling conclusion to the match with Mats Hummels, on his 500th Dortmund appearance, atoning for his own error to get back and affect Angel Correa's shot with the Atletico forward through on goal.

Moments later, 19-year-old English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens came within inches of bringing Dortmund level when his fierce left-foot strike hit the crossbar via a deflection off Cesar Azpilicueta.

Edin Terzic's side came even closer with the last action of the game as another substitute, Julian Brandt, leapt to meet Julian Ryerson's cross but saw his header bounce back off the angle of bar and post with Jan Oblak beaten.

Having survived those late scares, Atletico have the edge going into the second leg at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion next Tuesday.