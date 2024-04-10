ModernGhana logo
Inaki Williams praised for role in Copa del Rey triumph

10.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghana international, Inaki Williams, has garnered praise for his pivotal role in Athletic Bilbao's long-awaited Copa del Rey victory, marking the end of a 40-year quest for the prestigious trophy.

The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, clinched the Copa del Rey title in a nail-biting final clash against Mallorca at the Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla over the weekend, ultimately triumphing in a penalty shootout.

Despite facing an initial setback with Mallorca taking the lead, Athletic Bilbao showcased remarkable resilience, equalizing through Oihan Sancet in the second half to force extra time.

In a tense penalty shootout, Athletic Bilbao held their nerve, emerging victorious with a 4-2 scoreline, securing their first Copa del Rey triumph since 1984.

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), lauded Inaki Williams for his instrumental contribution to Athletic Bilbao's success.

Twum emphasized the significance of the victory for Williams' confidence and mental well-being, expressing optimism that he will carry this momentum into the Black Stars' forthcoming fixtures.

“I’m pleased for Inaki Williams, who won his first trophy with Athletic Bilbao over the weekend. It’s great for his self-confidence and mental health, and hopefully he can carry that over to the Black Stars,” he told Akoma FM.

Inaki's stellar performances throughout the Copa del Rey campaign, including two goals and two assists in five matches, underscore his indispensable role in the team's triumph. Meanwhile, his brother, Nico Williams, also made notable contributions, netting three goals and providing five assists during the tournament.

As Ghana gears up for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, Inaki's outstanding form is poised to strengthen the Black Stars' quest for qualification from Group H.

Despite currently sitting fourth in the standings after the initial two rounds, Ghana remains resolute in its determination to secure a World Cup berth without complications.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
