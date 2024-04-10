ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Champions League: PSG's Enrique calls for ambition in Barcelona last eight clash

By Paul Myers - RFI
Football News REUTERS Stephanie Lecocq
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
© REUTERS / Stephanie Lecocq

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique urged his players to forget the pressure of reaching the latter stages of the Champions League and be ambitious during the first leg of their last eight clash against Barcelona on Wednesday night.

The French league leaders go into the game at the Parc des Princes seeking a place in the semi-final of European club football's most prestigious tournament for the first time since 2021.

They enjoy rude health in the top flight courtesy of a 10-point lead over second-placed Brest and are also throughto the final of the Coupe de France.

"I hope that our ambition overcomes the pressure," Enrique said on the eve of the game against a club he steered to Champions League glory in 2015.

"We aren't feeling pressure at the moment," added Enrique. "We are very excited to play at this level and we are trying to qualify for the next round."

Enrique rested the majority of his first choice players for Saturday's visit of Clermont in Ligue 1. But after seeing his side fall behind to Habib Keita's first-half opener, the 53-year-old Spaniard was forced to introduce skipper Marquinhos, midfielder Lee Kang-in and striker Kylian Mbappé mid way through the second-half as his side tried to recover the deficit.

Change

Gonçalo Ramos's leveller in the 85th minute savedPSG's blushes. With six games remaining of the 2023/24 campaign, PSG look certain to notch up a 10th domestic title in the 12 years since Qatar Sports Investment took over the club.

Despite the lavish sums spent on star players such as Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Mbappé, teams have faltered in the Champions League.

"During the group stages, I could see that the players were taking responsibility," added Enrique who arrived in the French capital last summer vowing to rejuvenate the squad and hone it into a tight fighting unit exempt of egos.

"And now that attitude has got us here to the quarter-finals," he insisted.

Having claimed the French Super Cup in January, virtually assured of another Ligue 1 crown and with a chance to win the Coupe de France, PSG's season will end with a few more pots added to the 30-odd shining brightly in the QSI-era trophy cabinet.

Chance

By contrast, Barcelona, who have not graced the last eight of the Champions League in four years, can only brandish silverware if they claim the crown this season.

A sixth trophy for the club would be a spectacular coup for coach Xavi Hernandez who was part of Enrique's side that won the Champions League in 2015.

"It is a key moment," said Xavi. "The word after being out of the quarter-finals for so long is "excitement". We can dream again. 

"But we will have one of the best teams in Europe in front of us, with one of the best coaches in Luis Enrique. It is a team built to win the Champions League."

Security will be reinforcedfor the game after the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin highlighted a terrorist threat from the Islamic State group that targeted the stadiums in Paris, London and Madrid hosting Champions League ties on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

"I think everyone is worried about terrorist threats," said Enrique. "I hope it can be controlled. And I hope it's just a threat."

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng, Independent Presidential Candidate in Ghanas 2024 elections ‘Just as Jesus said on the cross, I’ll make Ghana paradise if you vote for me’ —...

3 hours ago

Nude leak: Help Serwaa Amihere to heal; don't condemn her — NAM 1 Nude leak: Help Serwaa Amihere to heal; don't condemn her — NAM 1

3 hours ago

Professor Kobby Mensah, Senior lecturer at University of Ghana Business School ‘People on high horses usually don’t see the grounds’ — Prof Kobby Mensah on NPP...

3 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, 2024 independent presidential candidate ‘People will talk about me in the next 500 years’ — Nana Kwame Bediako

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addos whimsical sackings without explanation hurting NPP, Bawumia — Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s whimsical sackings without explanation hurting NPP, Bawumia — Frank...

4 hours ago

April 10: Cedi sells at GHS13.48 to 1, GHS12.97 on BoG interbank April 10: Cedi sells at GHS13.48 to $1, GHS12.97 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

There are no plans to sell TOR to Sentuo; we just collaborate — Management clarifies ‘There are no plans to sell TOR to Sentuo; we just collaborate’ — Management cla...

7 hours ago

Kow Essumanleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo New Performance Tracker to usher in era of transparency in Ghana — Akufo-Addo's ...

7 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader of New Force political movement Africa will remain enslaved unless resources are industrialised — Nana Kwame Bed...

7 hours ago

We don't want to benefit from John Kumahs death — NDC out of Ejisu by-election ‘We don't want to benefit from John Kumah’s death’ — NDC out of Ejisu by-electio...

Just in....
body-container-line