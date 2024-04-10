Black Stars will be strong when key players are fit - Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, holds a positive outlook for the Black Stars under the leadership of Otto Addo, especially as key players recover from injuries.

Addo, who recently secured a 34-month deal after Chris Hughton's departure, experienced a 2-1 loss to Nigeria and a 2-2 draw with Uganda in his initial games in March.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June, Asante Twum remains optimistic about the team's performance, anticipating the return of sidelined players as major leagues conclude their seasons.

"We should have all of our players fully fit by the time the season ends, so I’m confident that we will be in a strong position to compete very soon," affirmed Twum during an interview on Akoma FM.

“Kudus, Thomas, Amartey, Djiku, Gideon Mensah, and all of our key players are fit [should be] fit and healthy.

Asante Twum also expressed satisfaction with Inaki Williams' recent success, winning his first trophy with Athletic Bilbao. He believes this achievement will boost Williams' confidence as he joins the Black Stars.

The upcoming matches hold significant importance for Ghana, requiring them to top Group H for a smooth qualification to the next World Cup. Currently, with one win and one loss in the initial two rounds, the Black Stars sit fourth in the standings behind Comoros, Mali, and Madagascar.