Champions League: Mikel Arteta praises Thomas Partey and other subs for their impact against Bayern Munich

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has commended Thoms Partey and the other substitutes for their significant contribution in the UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

In the first leg match held at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, the Gunners secured a 2-2 draw against the German side.

Partey, making his debut appearance in this season's competition due to previous injuries, played a pivotal role in the game, featuring for 10 minutes after replacing Kai Havertz.

Arteta, addressing the media in a post-match press conference, expressed regret over Ben White's missed opportunity but lauded the impact of his substitutes, including Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, who collaborated for Arsenal's second goal alongside Thomas Partey.

He remarked, "When you bring in two or three players like we did, with Alex (Zinchenko) coming in straight away at halftime to tweak a few things, and then with Leo (Trossard) and Gabby (Jesus), and then Thomas (Partey) when necessary because the game became a bit chaotic and there was a significant risk of losing it. I believe they all made a substantial impact tonight," as quoted on the club's website.

Mikel Arteta and his charges will be hosted by Bayern Munich in the reverse leg at the Allianz Arena on April 17.