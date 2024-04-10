Berekum Chelsea players will need time to adapt to my philosophy - Samuel Boadu

10.04.2024 LISTEN

Berekum Chelsea coach, Samuel Boadu, emphasized the necessity of patience as his players adjust to his preferred style of play.

He called upon the team's fans to stand by them during this transitional phase.

Currently holding the fifth position on the Ghana Premier League table with 35 points from 24 games, Berekum Chelsea secured a hard-fought draw away at Nsoatre, maintaining their momentum in the league.

Addressing the media post-match, Boadu, the former Hearts of Oak coach, stressed the importance of fan support in the team's journey towards improvement.

"I will call on the fans to keep supporting the team. For players to gel and adapt to my style, it will take time so I will urge them to support the team and gradually things will change," he stated.

Next up, Berekum Chelsea will face CAF Confederation Cup contenders, Dreams FC, at home on Wednesday for matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League.

Boadu and his team are eager to secure a victory at the Golden City Park.