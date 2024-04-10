ModernGhana logo
It has been difficult identifying our pattern of play - Medeama SC coach Nebojsa Kapor

1 HOUR AGO

Medeama SC head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, says his team is having trouble scoring goals despite getting his team to play well in games.

The defending champions sit 9th on the Premier League log with 33 following the 1-0 defeat against FC Saamrtex at the Nsenkyire Sporst Complex over the weekend.

Speaking after the game, Kapor shared his frustration on the issue of scoring goals.

“It’s a very difficult situation to explain. The players are doing everything to score. Sometimes in the game, we shoot very well. For me, we must continue to work very hard because it’s not one player's fault.

“The whole team can’t score. I try to tell them not to be negative but to focus and overcome this period," he added.

Medeama have a single win, one draw and three losses in their last five games.

The Yellow and Mauve will host Hearts of Oak in the Matchday 25 games at Akoon Park later today with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

