MLS: Joseph Paintsil suffers racial abused after LA Galaxy loss in El Trafico

Ghana winger, Joseph Paintsil was subjected to racial abuse by a club fan during their Major League Soccer clash between Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles Football Club,

Despite Paintsil's full-time participation in the match, which ended in a 2-1 loss for Los Angeles Galaxy, the 26-year-old showcased commendable performance statistics, completing two out of six dribble attempts, passing accurately 28 out of 31 times, and winning eight of 17 ground duels.

However, the post-game spotlight shifted dramatically when a fan directed a racist message towards Paintsil on his Instagram account.

The derogatory comment, "Mon Key couldn't do anything today" accompanied by a laughing emoji, sparked outrage across social media platforms, notably on Reddit.

Photo Courtesy: Reddit

Paintsil, who has contributed two goals and two assists in seven MLS appearances since joining the team, faced not only the disappointment of defeat but also the ugly reality of racial discrimination in sports.