Hearts of Oak: Sharif Shuaib’s error against Bibiani GoldStars due to lack of experience – Aboubakar Ouattara

09.04.2024 LISTEN

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has attributed the error made by goalkeeper Sharif Shuaib during their match against Bibiani GoldStars to a lack of experience.

In the Matchday 24 fixtures staged at the Accra Sports Stadium, Shuaib, a midseason signing, attempted a quick break against the visitors on Sunday.

Unfortunately, his attempt ricocheted off an opposing player's body and resulted in a goal by Mawuli Way, leading to a 1-0 defeat for Hearts of Oak.

In his post-match remarks after the game, the Ivorian coach defended the goalkeeper, indicating that such mistakes are part of the learning curve.

“That unfortunately, we conceded one goal, that's the problem,” Aboubakar Ouattara told StarTimes after the game.

“That counterattack the goalkeeper wanted to do; that is lack of the experience of him, but I think all these things, we are there to prepare the team.”

Hearts of Oak has faced back-to-back losses under Aboubakar Ouattara's tenure after enjoying an unbeaten streak of five games.

Despite their recent setbacks, they currently hold the tenth position in the league standings with 32 points, missing out on an opportunity to climb higher in the rankings.

What next?

Hearts of Oak will aim to return to winning ways when they travel to play Medeama SC in the Matchday 25 games at Akoon Park on Wednesday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.