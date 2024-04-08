ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: It is a dream come true - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito after booking semifinals berth

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, says it is a dream come true after guiding his side to book a place in the semifinals spot of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian side recorded a 3-2 aggregate scoreline against Stade Malien in the quarterfinals. Dreams FC secured a 2-1 win in the first leg in Bamako before being held to a 1-1 draw in the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking after booking a place in the last four, Zito praised his side but reiterated the message that the job wasn’t done.

“We are all happy. Am not saying enough is enough but we are still going to fight to reach the ultimate where Dreams FC have reached today, I think it’s a dream come true.”

Dreams will take on Egyptian side Zamalek in the semifinals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The first leg will be held on April 21 at the Cairo International Stadium before the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on April 28.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

