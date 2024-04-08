ModernGhana logo
13th African Games volunteers to receive GHS1,000 allowance

Volunteers who helped make the recent 13th African Games in Accra a success are set to receive a token of appreciation for their efforts and sacrifices.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Games held a meeting with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the leadership of the Volunteer Sub-Committee where it was decided that each volunteer will be paid an allowance of GHS1,000.

In addition to the allowance, volunteers who have not yet received a GHS200 travel and transport reimbursement will get a total of GHS1,200. Those who have already received the GHS200 amount will only get the GHS1,000 allowance.

In a press release announcing the payments, LOC Executive Chairman Kwaku Ofosu-Asare said "To expedite the payment process, volunteers are requested to cooperate with the Volunteer Sub-Committee's management to validate their names and mobile money numbers by the close of business on Monday, 8th April, 2024."

Dr. Ofosu-Asare also thanked the volunteers for their contributions, saying "We would like to use this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the volunteers of the 13° African Games for their dedication, hard work, and memorable contributions to the success of the Games."

The volunteers played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth running of the sporting events during the nine-day multi-sport event in December.

Through their efforts, athletes from over 50 African nations were able to compete in over 29 sporting disciplines.

However, the volunteers were left unsettled after the event leading to controversies.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
