Prosper Narteh Ogum will make Asante Kotoko better - CK Akonnor

Former Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwablah (CK) Akonnor is urging fans of the club to maintain faith in current coach Prosper Narteh Ogum despite recent disappointing results.

The Porcupine Warriors find themselves in a tough spot, currently sitting in eighth place in the Ghana Premier League standings after enduring four losses and a draw in their last five matches.

This dip in form has intensified pressure on Coach Ogum, with calls for him to engineer a turnaround in the team's fortunes.

Acknowledging Ogum's past successes, Akonnor believes in his ability to navigate through these challenges. However, he stresses the importance of players stepping up their game.

"I appeal to the fans to remain patient. Ogum has a proven track record, and we trust him to rectify the situation. Since players are the main actors in football, they must support the coach. Despite the criticism directed at the coach, I urge the players to heed his instructions and elevate their performance to help the team out of this situation," Akonnor stated during an interview with Akoma FM.

Drawing parallels with English Premier League (EPL) managers, Akonnor emphasizes the significance of patience with a coach.

"We've seen that teams that demonstrate patience with their coaches often excel. Arsenal under Arteta and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are prime examples. Perhaps Ogum needs more time to achieve his goals. Despite Kotoko's lofty expectations, sometimes patience and time are what's necessary."

Asante Kotoko's next league fixture is slated for Thursday night at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Nsoatreman FC.