ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Hearts of Oak: Aboubakar Ouattara rues strikers wastefulness against Bibiani Gold Stars

Football News Hearts of Oak: Aboubakar Ouattara rues strikers wastefulness against Bibiani Gold Stars
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has voiced concern over his team's profligacy in front of goal during their recent match against Gold Stars.

The Bibiani-based club pulled off a surprising upset against the Phobians in week 24 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

A costly error by Hearts' goalkeeper, Sharif Shuaib, handed Gold Stars a narrow 1-0 victory, marking their first win against the Phobians.

Ouattara, who had previously guided the Phobians to an impressive six-game unbeaten streak, now faces the challenge of overcoming two consecutive defeats.

Speaking to StarTimes after the loss, the Ivorian coach remarked, "We squandered numerous scoring opportunities, failing to capitalize on them. It's a frustrating aspect of football that we must address."

He continued, "Sometimes, despite our best efforts, things don't go our way, resulting in unfortunate outcomes like today's one-goal defeat."

"In football, we constantly strive to rectify our mistakes during training sessions. Today, we observed some errors from our center-backs, which we will work on correcting," Ouattara emphasized.

Regarding the goalkeeper's decision to engage in a risky counterattack, he attributed it to a lack of experience but affirmed his commitment to preparing the team for future challenges.

  • What next?

The Phobians sit on 10th with 32 points from 24 matches and will next travel to defending champions Medeama SC for their week 25 encounter at the Akoon Park

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Demolished houses at Adjiringanor not ordered by Second Lady's family but court orders — Report Demolished houses at Adjiringanor not ordered by Second Lady's family but court ...

34 minutes ago

Alleged sale of TOR to Sentuo: ASEPA invokes RTI, demands details of secret 3 hours meeting Alleged sale of TOR to Sentuo: ASEPA invokes RTI, demands details of ‘secret’ 3 ...

34 minutes ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison You can be prosecuted if you suddenly acquire unexplained wealth – BoG warn Ghan...

34 minutes ago

April 8: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to 1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank April 8: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to $1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi ‘NDC provided textbooks before laptops unlike NPP’ — Sammy Gyamfi fires back at ...

5 hours ago

Cyclist embarks on journey from Bolga to Accra Cyclist embarks on journey from Bolga to Accra  

5 hours ago

Cocoa farmers unhappy with 58.26 price increase Cocoa farmers unhappy with 58.26% price increase 

5 hours ago

Dumsor: Parliaments Mines and Energy committee orders ECG to publish timetable Dumsor: Parliament’s Mines and Energy committee orders ECG to publish timetable

5 hours ago

Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management issue June 30 ultimatum to government Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management issue June 30 ultimatum to gov...

5 hours ago

ChaLoG backs Mahamas promise to dissolve Sanitation Ministry ChaLoG backs Mahama’s promise to dissolve Sanitation Ministry

Just in....
body-container-line