Hearts of Oak: Aboubakar Ouattara rues strikers wastefulness against Bibiani Gold Stars

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has voiced concern over his team's profligacy in front of goal during their recent match against Gold Stars.

The Bibiani-based club pulled off a surprising upset against the Phobians in week 24 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

A costly error by Hearts' goalkeeper, Sharif Shuaib, handed Gold Stars a narrow 1-0 victory, marking their first win against the Phobians.

Ouattara, who had previously guided the Phobians to an impressive six-game unbeaten streak, now faces the challenge of overcoming two consecutive defeats.

Speaking to StarTimes after the loss, the Ivorian coach remarked, "We squandered numerous scoring opportunities, failing to capitalize on them. It's a frustrating aspect of football that we must address."

He continued, "Sometimes, despite our best efforts, things don't go our way, resulting in unfortunate outcomes like today's one-goal defeat."

"In football, we constantly strive to rectify our mistakes during training sessions. Today, we observed some errors from our center-backs, which we will work on correcting," Ouattara emphasized.

Regarding the goalkeeper's decision to engage in a risky counterattack, he attributed it to a lack of experience but affirmed his commitment to preparing the team for future challenges.

What next?

The Phobians sit on 10th with 32 points from 24 matches and will next travel to defending champions Medeama SC for their week 25 encounter at the Akoon Park