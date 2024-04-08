ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: It will not be easy playing against Zamalek - Dreams FC striker John Antwi

John AntwiJohn Antwi
Dreams FC striker, John Antwi, says playing against Zamalek SC will be a tough game due to their quality.

The Ghanaian side will face the Egyptian side in the semifinals of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams beat Malian side Stade Malien 3-2 on aggregate to secure the last four making them the first Ghanaian club to reach the semifinals under the current format.

The Still Believe side has recorded several impressive achievements en route to the semifinals in its debut campaign in the competition.

Antwi, who played in the Egyptian League with Al-Ahly SC, Pyramids FC and Ismaily SC, recognized the quality of teams from the North African nation.

“It won’t be easy because I’ve been in Egypt," he told Citi Sports.

"I know how their game is and I know the team Zamalek, I know the quality they have, the players they have, so going to meet one of these clubs, I think it’s going to be difficult.

"We are going to prepare and meet them and I believe in the boys," he added.

The first leg is scheduled to be held at the Cairo International Stadium on April 21 before the reverse game at the Baba Yara Stadium seven days later.

