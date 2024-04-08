We were confident of beating Hearts of Oak - Bibiani Gold Stars coach

08.04.2024 LISTEN

Bibiani GoldStars head coach, Stephen Frimpong Manso has expressed that he was confident his side would get a good result against Hearts of Oak after working on their lapses.

The Miners snatched all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium against the Phobians in the Matchday 24 games.

Mawuli Wayo scored the only goal of the game as Gold Stars secured the points.

The result means Frimpong Manso's side has recorded their first away win in the second half of the season.

After the game, the veteran trainer revealed the win was the reward for the work they had done in solving the team's shortcomings in the last few days.

"Normally, we concentrated more on our attack when we had the ball [but] without the ball, that is when we had lapses in our team," said Frimpong Manso during the post-match interview.

"But this time, we made sure to rehearse it. I was very sure that if we were able to do that, if we are not able to win at least we would get a draw."

GoldStars' goal came through a rushed decision by the Phobians goalkeeper to restart play after claiming the ball from a cross.

His attempted kick came off his opponent in the box before Wayo scored from close range. The win sees the Bibiani-based side rise to 11th on the league table with 10 games to go until the end of the season.

What next?

Bibiani Gold Stars will host Karela United in the Matchday 25 games at DUN's Park on Wednesday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.