13th African Games: LOC agrees to pay volunteers 1k as allowance

08.04.2024 LISTEN

The Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2023 African Games in Accra has resolved to compensate volunteers with a stipend of GHS 1,000.00, addressing concerns raised over unpaid allowances.

Following the conclusion of the games, volunteers expressed discontentment over the delay in receiving their stipends, leading to a demonstration in Accra.

Over 1,000 individuals volunteered to contribute to the smooth execution of the continental event, but tensions escalated when they were instructed to vacate their accommodations without receiving any financial compensation, prompting the protest.

In response to the situation, the LOC has announced that each volunteer will be provided with a financial package totalling GHS 1,000.00, along with an additional GHS 200.00 for travel and transport expenses.

The LOC's statement further outlines that volunteers must confirm their statuses by Monday, April 8, to facilitate the disbursement of payments.